NPP's number one position is a step forward - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to rally behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 7, to continue his economic transformation and all-inclusive development agenda.

Speaking at the fundraising launch of the 2020 NPP campaign in Accra, Vice President Bawumia said December 7 polls were the most crucial elections of the current generation "because the country is on the cusp of a major transformation under President Akufo-Addo".



Dr Bawumia said: "What is at stake for the country in the December 7 election is a choice between the nation's progress, represented by the NPP under Nana Akufo-Addo and retrogression, represented by the opposition NDC under John Mahama.



Using the two parties' positions on the ballot paper to make a case, the Vice President noted that voting for number one, which is President Akufo-Addo is one step forward, and voting for number two, which is former President Mahama, means taking the nation two steps backwards.



"The people of Ghana know what the NDC is made up. We don't want to repeat that dance, one step forward and two steps backwards," Dr Bawumia said.



"Interestingly and by the grace of God, when the balloting was done, NPP is number one; NDC is number two. If you choose NPP, you're going to take a step forward. If you choose NDC, you are going to take two steps backwards.



"That is what it is. One step forward, or do you want two steps backwards? That is the choice that Ghanaians face and we have to make sure, we the NPP and the people of Ghana protect the gains that the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has brought to Ghanaians.

"We cannot risk our free SHS, we cannot risk all the jobs we are creating, we cannot risk One- District, One- Factory, One-Village, One-Dam, NABCO and all the policies that we are making," he stated.



The Vice President explained that the future of the country was promising under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo.



"Nana Akufo-Addo has said that if by the grace of God we come into the office, he wants to extend help to students who have qualified to go to university with tertiary loans so that they can go to the university."



"And we are not going to build mortuaries for our Zongo communities. We are going to build schools for our Zongo communities."



"So there is a lot at stake for this election. It is the most important election, in my opinion, in our generation. Because I believe that we are on the cusp of a major transformation in this country and that is why we need to do what we can to raise the resources to support the NPP's campaign."



The fundraising campaign is aimed at getting members and sympathisers of the NPP, to contribute financially towards the 2020 election campaign.