NPP’s only claim to fame is free SHS - Mahama lashes

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramni Mahama says the only claim to fame of the current administration has only been Free SHS and nothing else.

According to him, regardless of the over borrowing by this government, there is nothing to show apart from the implementation of Free SHS.



The NDC who was speaking in an interview with TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGh.com said when he was leaving office, they left a robust economy which should have ensured that life is better for Ghanaians and also ensure that there is adequate development.



But that has not been the case under the Akufo-Addo led administration describing the performance of the Finance Minister as abysmal.

“With the kind of resources we left them, I’m surprised and shocked at his very abysmal performance. We managed this economy with one oil field which is the jubilee field. At the time we were leaving office we had completed two more oil fields. That virtually tripled revenue from oil. With that kind of extra revenue, one could just imagine what they could have done in terms of transforming the economy. But they’ve not been able to, I mean you can see everywhere there is nothing to show for it. Their only claim to fame is Free SHS and so the Free SHS is been funded with revenue from oil but aside from that there is nothing to show for it.”



He indicated that the Finance Minister has gone on the capital Market and raised nine billion dollars but there is nothing to show for it; an indication of how bad the economy of the country has been managed by the NPP.