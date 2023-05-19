1
NPP’s victory is coming again - Tema MCE

Tema MCE Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: Justice Anim, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said the platform has been set for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the 2024 election.

In a write-up published on social media on Thursday, the MCE said that platform is the approval that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given to the US$3billion that Ghana requested for bailout.

“This money will provide the succour that government needs to turn the economy around, which is all that the Ghanaian voter is looking for. His Excellency President Akufo-Addo will do just that and that is how we are breaking the 8,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.

Hon. Amarh Ashitey added that, “surely, the NPP’s victory is coming again and nothing can stop it!”

On Wednesday, the IMF approved a $3 billion bailout facility for Ghana at a meeting in Washington by the Executive Board.

According to reports, the approval was unanimous.

The programme is expected to last for the next three years.

Even though it will take some paper work for the money to finally begin to hit the accounts of government, the announcement has been a welcome news for the government because of the projected benefits.

“Soon, the forexes will respond because the cedi will start appreciating in value again,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey predicted.

Even before the announcement, Bloomberg announced that the cedi had began gaining on the dollar with the past week recording the cedi’s appreciation by a few pesewas against the dollar on the interbank market.

According to the hardworking Tema MCE, the Akufo-Addo government will hit the ground running in as far as pursuing transformational development is concerned.

“We already have the plans on paper because we were implementing many of them when COVID-19 hit and disrupted everything, now that the bailout is here, we can only hit the ground running to complete what we started.”

He added that, “by the middle of 2024, the development milestones that we will achieve will make the average voter see Ghana’s future in another NPP government.”

