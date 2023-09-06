NPP schedules Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference for September 10

NPP flag

In line with Article 7(31) of the New Patriotic Party's Constitution, the National Council has officially announced the convening of an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference.

The primary purpose of this conference is to select the party's Parliamentary Candidates in specific constituencies.



Here are the key dates; Vetting of Parliamentary Aspirants: Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Regional Party Offices.



The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023.



The constituencies involved include; Suaman, Anlo, North Dayi, Nadowli/Kaleo, Sagnarigu, Kumbungu, Builsa North, Pusiga, Ada, Bolgatanga East, Tema East, La Dadekotopon, Buem, Biakoye, Amenfi West, New Edubiase, Upper Manya Krobo.



The statement by the General Secretary also directs the Regional Executive Committees to take the necessary measures to ensure the successful vetting of aspirants and the smooth conduct of the Delegates' Conference in the aforementioned constituencies.



