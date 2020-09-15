Regional News

NPP sends a good-will message to Prestea Huni-Valley BECE candidates

NPP flag

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has wished the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region a very best of luck in their exams.

The nationwide exams which commenced on Monday, September 14, 2020, is expected to end on Friday, September 18, 2020.



In all, 531,705 registered candidates are taking part in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the country.



In Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, more than 5,000 candidates are writing the exams.



Read below the full statement;



NPP PRESTEA HUNI-VALLEY CONSTITUENCY WISHES BECE CANDIDATES WELL



On behalf of the Member for Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs.), Municipal Chief Executive (MCE ) Hon. Dr. Isaac Dasmani, the Constituency Executive Committee led by its Chairman Abiam Kuntu Danso, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, Council of Elders, Patrons and the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) we wish our younger brothers and sisters well as they start their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) on Monday 14th September, 2020.



This is the defining moment of your lives and we hope that you are not leaving any stone unturned in your quest for success. Hardwork is the building blocks of success and it is our fervent hope and expectation that your handwork pays off.



Our only caution to you is that please do not be tempted to engage in any form of examination malpractice as it can be inimical to your progress and erode all the gains made so far. Please eschew all forms of complacency and remain focused as you enter the examination hall.

We wish to commend all parents and guardians for the key and influential roles played in the lives of the candidates thus far even in the midst of the COVID - 19 Pandemic and pray for success. To our gallant teachers we salute you for your hardwork in preparing and guiding our wards for this all important exercise. It is our prayer that your efforts will not be in vain.



We hope that the over five Thousand (5000) Mathematical Sets distributed to each and every one of you both public and Private schools by Hon. Lawyer (Mrs) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi will in no small way motivate you to work hard to come out with resounding success.



Let us take this opportunity to reiterate the New Patriotic Party government's implemention of the audacious Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. It is our strong expectation that you will emerge victorious from your BECE exams to take advantage of this all important flagship policy.



We wish to advice all candidates to adhere strictly to the safety protocols of COVID - 19 by washing your hands thoroughly with soap under running water and also wearing of facemask as you enter the examination centre.



May success crown all your efforts and may God bless us all.

Thank you.



Communications Directorate



New Patriotic Party



Prestea Huni - Valley Constituency - Bogoso

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

