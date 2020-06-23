Regional News

NPP sets committee to ‘reunite’ party after primaries in Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Pyne says preparations are underway to reunite party members in the region after the just ended primaries.

He claims the internal election left behind some ‘hatred’ among party members and regional executives, hence, there is a need to build a united front in the region ahead of the December polls.



Speaking to NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Sam Pyne as widely known in the political circles noted that a committee has been formed in the region to address issues that emanated from the primaries.



“We have formed the Arbitration and Reconciliation Committee in the regions to see to it that all issues are solved. It’s really important for us. We need to go into the December polls as a united party with one purpose,” He told host Mac Jerry Osei-Agyemang.

The governing New Patriotic Party on Saturday, 20th June 2020, held its parliamentary primaries in about 168 constituencies where they have sitting MPs.



The first phase of the primaries came off in September 2019 in “orphan constituencies” – constituencies with no sitting Members of Parliament.

