0
Menu
News

NPP sets dates for internal elections in Akwatia

Npp Flag.png File Photo

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The leadership of the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party(NPP) has announced dates to hold internal elections in Akwatia.

It would be recalled that the National Executive Committee in a letter dated December 28, 2022 under the hand of the General Secretary directed that fresh elections be conducted in Akwatia Constituency to elect Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Constituency Executives.

Details of the scheduled electoral processes are stipulated below:

1. *Polling station*

OPENING OF NOMINATIONS –

*20th January, 2023*

CLOSING OF NOMINATIONS –

*22nd January, 2023*

VETTING –

*23rd & 24th January, 2023*

APPEALS – *25th January, 2023*

VOTING – *27th & 28th January, 2023*

*Electoral Area Coordinators*

OPENING OF NOMINATIONS –

*29th January, 2023*

CLOSING OF NOMINATIONS –

*30th January, 2023*

VETTING –

*31st January, 2023*

APPEAL –

*1st February, 2023*

VOTING –

*2nd February, 2023*

*Constituency Elections*

OPENING OF NOMINATIONS

*3rd February, 2023*

CLOSING OF NOMINATIONS

– *4th February, 2023*

VETTING –

*6th February, 2023*

APPEALS –

*7th February, 2023*

VOTING –

*11th February, 2023*

The Regional Leadership in a statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Evans Osei Yeboah “assures all stakeholders that utmost fairness, transparency and equity shall prevail in every step of the process. Therefore, we encourage everyone to cooperate with officers that will be assigned to carry out the various electoral tasks and at all time, adhere to the all related rules and regulations.”

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report