NPP sets dates for internal elections in Akwatia

The leadership of the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party(NPP) has announced dates to hold internal elections in Akwatia.

It would be recalled that the National Executive Committee in a letter dated December 28, 2022 under the hand of the General Secretary directed that fresh elections be conducted in Akwatia Constituency to elect Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Constituency Executives.



Details of the scheduled electoral processes are stipulated below:



1. *Polling station*



OPENING OF NOMINATIONS –



*20th January, 2023*



CLOSING OF NOMINATIONS –



*22nd January, 2023*

VETTING –



*23rd & 24th January, 2023*



APPEALS – *25th January, 2023*



VOTING – *27th & 28th January, 2023*



*Electoral Area Coordinators*



OPENING OF NOMINATIONS –



*29th January, 2023*

CLOSING OF NOMINATIONS –



*30th January, 2023*



VETTING –



*31st January, 2023*



APPEAL –



*1st February, 2023*



VOTING –

*2nd February, 2023*



*Constituency Elections*



OPENING OF NOMINATIONS



*3rd February, 2023*



CLOSING OF NOMINATIONS



– *4th February, 2023*



VETTING –

*6th February, 2023*



APPEALS –



*7th February, 2023*



VOTING –



*11th February, 2023*



The Regional Leadership in a statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Evans Osei Yeboah “assures all stakeholders that utmost fairness, transparency and equity shall prevail in every step of the process. Therefore, we encourage everyone to cooperate with officers that will be assigned to carry out the various electoral tasks and at all time, adhere to the all related rules and regulations.”