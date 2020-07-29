Politics

NPP setting the stage to sideline Bawumia in 2024 - Suhuyini

Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North Constituency

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini says all his “countrymen” who have hopes that current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in future should be ready for disappointment.

According to him, the NPP is setting the stage to boot out Dr Bawumia if he ever declares any intention in future to lead the party.



Speaking on TV3's New Day on Wednesday, July 29, the NDC MP said the incumbent party has planned to judge the Vice President as part of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and would tell him that he has already spent eight years in government, if the NPP wins again on December 7.



This comes in the wake of a post by Dr Bawumia on Tuesday to the effect that former President John Dramani Mahama spent eight years in government – four years as Vice President and four years as President.



This was reiterated by a member of the NPP, Nana Kofi Oppong Damoah, who was also on the programme.



“When he talks about John Mahama’s eight years at the Presidency, this is a warning and a caution to all my brothers and sisters and my countrymen who I know look forward and I know some of them are in NPP and look forward to Dr Bawumia taking over from Nana Addo.

“It is a caution and a warning to them that they are setting the stage to tell Dr Bawumia when he wants to lead the NPP one day that he has already done eight years at the presidency.”



The Tamale North MP continued: “So please my brothers and sisters, my countrymen who want Dr Bawumia to take over from Nana Addo, this is the warning to you that he has done eight years at the Presidency so he cannot continue. I am sorry for you.”



For him, “when they tell you that John Mahama has done eight years at the Presidency so he should not go back there, they are telling you that when Dr Bawumia wants to ever lead the NPP, they will tell him that ‘Not in this their party’ because he has already done eight years, that is if they ever, God forbid, win again.”



This did not go down well with Nana Damoah, who described it as propaganda from the legislator.



He said the NDC is only trying to separate Mr Mahama from the ills of the governments he served in.

