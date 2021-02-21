NPP shared contracts among members like ‘toffees’ - Minority

The Minority in Parliament has stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration shared contracts among its party members like 'toffees' without proper procurement processes.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini said there are several issues the Minority would want the Appointments Committee to mount a full-scale investigation into.



“Before the elections, we had called to complain and raise issues with the way and manner contracts were being awarded especially through parliamentary candidates under the Ministry for Special Initiative which was passed through the Development Authority.



We did indicate then that, parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party were seen cutting sod for projects to be done through the development Authorities, we questioned the locust of these people who were involved in those projects. Yesterday when the Minister for that sector appeared at the appointments committee it came to light that indeed our worse fears was the case,” he said.



He further stated that the NPP breached the Procurement Laws that are supposed to abide by everyone to eliminate corruption in the country to suit themselves.

“It is instructive to note that budgetary allocations in Ghana, have led in most cases to about 65% of those allocations leading to procurements and that is a huge avenue for corruption if care is not taken.



So yesterday we revealed that the NPP indeed were sharing contracts under the authorities like toffees, like 'Maasa so you have letters boldly written on the letterhead of the NPP to companies and without rigorous',” Mr Suhuyini stated.



