NPP sharpens organisers' skills ahead of 2024 general elections

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Agorhom speaks at the event

A two-day Organisers' Workshop and Forum organised under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Obeng, has ended in Accra.

The event which was on the theme 'Internal Mobilisation, The First Step To Electoral Victory', was held at the Local Government Institute at Madina between March 21 to March 22, 2023.



The event brought together resource persons, distinguished guests and selected constituency officers to brainstorm on critical issues necessary for the internal mobilisation and growth of the governing NPP going into the 2024 elections.



Various speakers at the event took time to take participants through topics on Electoral Laws and Processes, Political Organisation and District Assembly Elections, and Political Mobilisation on New Media, just to mention a few.

In attendance were NPP's General Secretary Lawyer Justin Kodua, National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, National Women's Organizer kate Gyamfua, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr Divine Agorhom, and a host of other national, regional and constituency executives of the party.



Also in attendance were ministers, deputy ministers, Metropolitan Chief Executives (MCEs), District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) of some government institutions.



After the training, Mr Obeng on behalf of the region thanked all resource persons and patrons for their diverse support.