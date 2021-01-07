NPP shocked as Alban Bagbin is elected Speaker of Parliament

Alban Bagbin is Speaker of Parliament

The former Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been elected as the new Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana.

Mr Bagbin polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye. The election of Mr Bagbin sent shockwaves across the aisle where NPP members of Parliament were sitting.



After a long night of drama and confusion amid a laborious process leading to soldiers invading the law making House, NPP MPs were visibly shocked and dejected at the outcome of the polling process.



Soldiers storm parliament



Soldiers Thursday dawn stormed Ghana’s parliament over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.



The election went into a near-violent hold up after leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.



Details on Chaos

Chaos erupted in Parliament over the court injunction directed at the MP-elect for Assin North James Gyekye Quayson.



Both sides of the House have been in protracted verbal exchanges over the legality or otherwise for the MP-elect to partake in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



While the NDC MPs insist their the summon was not properly served on the clerk of Parliament who is chairing the sitting, the NPP MPs argue the MP-elect cannot be allowed to vote since the court injunction bars him.



Background



The Cape Coast High Court has granted an injunction against the Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyekye Quayson restraining him from holding himself as NDC MP-elect for the constituency over dual citizenship.



This follows a petition against the MP-elect by one Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, a mason and resident of Assin Bereku.

Giving his ruling on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye said Mr. Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”



Mr Quayson had dismissed the claim when it was earlier brought up by the New Patriotic Party.



The NDC in a statement following the allegation said MP-elect upon a petition presented to the Electoral Commission was invited where he defended himself by providing the needed documents to prove that he has renounced his Canadian Citizenship.



However, the complainant said the MP-elect still held on the Canadian citizenship when he was filing to contest in the December polls.