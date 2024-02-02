NPP shouldn't take LGBTQ issues lightly if they want to 'break the 8' - Lecturer

Aaron Kumah, Senior Lecturer,at AAMUSTED

Aaron Kumah, a Senior Lecturer at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has stated that the issue of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer (LGBTQ) has the potential of determining the outcome of the 2024 elections.

Kumah contends that the stance on major players on same-sex relations is a crucial factor that could influence voters' decisions.



According to him, a considerable portion of the Ghanaian population is opposed to their activities, making it imperative for political parties to consider their positions on the matter.



He urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to explicitly state their position on the controversial bill which is currently in Parliament.



"If the NPP wants to secure victory in the 2024 elections and break the eight, they shouldn't take the issue of LGBTQ lightly.



"They have to take a position to support the LGBTQ bill because their actions will tell Ghanaians whether they support it or not, for us, as Ghanaians, we have said that we don't support that, and do you even know that it is part of our criminal code that a man and a man cannot have an affair?" he said in an interview with Oyerepa TV on February 1, 2024.



Parliament is currently working on the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.





AM/SARA



