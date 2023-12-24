NPP stalwart Samuel Owusu Amankwaa bids for Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary eat

Former Youth Organizer of the NPP in Ayawaso West Wuogon, Samuel Owusu Amankwaa

Former Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Samuel Owusu Amankwaa, has officially launched his dream to compete in the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The young energetic and astute politician has filed his nomination forms at the party's constituency office at Dzorwulu in hope of becoming the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.



Accompanied by hundreds of enthusiastic NPP faithfuls marching to the party's office, Owusu Amankwaa was appreciative of the unwavering support from his followers.



He outlined his vision for the constituency emphasizing his commitment to being the catalyst for massive transformation at the Ayawaso West Wuogon.



"I believe Ayawaso West Wuogon is ready for a new chapter, a chapter that I am eager to write with the support of the people. We need a fresh perspective, and I am here to provide that", he said.



He assured the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon and the New Patriotic Party that he would initiate developmental projects to improve the constituency when elected into Parliament.

"I carry with me the experiences of the past and a vision for the future. Together, we cannot only maintain but enhance the progress we have achieved", he noted.



Samuel Owusu Amankwaa was hopeful the party delegates will give him the nod to represent them in next year's general parliamentary elections.



The New Patriotic Party, on Wednesday, December 20, opened nominations for individuals seeking to represent the party in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.



The party has scheduled January 27, 2024 for their parliamentary primaries, however, the deadline for submission of the forms is Monday, December 25.