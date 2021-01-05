0
NPP supporters in Madina praise Saddique Boniface, Bawumia

Abu Bakar Siddique Boniface.png Immediate past MP for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface

Tue, 5 Jan 2021

A group of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have talked up the success chalked by the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The group at a press conference held in Accra enumerated the achievements of Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface as the MP for the area.

According to them, it under the tenure of the MP who was also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia that Madina saw developments.

The convener of the group by name Bonicore, Reginald Bosompem joined by his colleague organizers namely Alhaji Mohammed, Kobina Ebo Sam, Emmanuel Young and Ishmael Allassan speaking on the theme:''Safeguardiing Our Legacy in Madina'' said the MP's work span the following areas health, education, sanitation, employment and infrastructure.

He said the fifteen electoral areas in the municipality were lighted with the provision of streetlights.

He said in the history of Madina the NPP has provided tangible projects unlike the phony projects provided by the then governing National Democratic Congress(NDC) led by the then MP, Amadu Soroghho for the past twelves.

For the past twelve years, the NDC led by the MP provided phony projects in the municipality.

''Let me take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the Constituency executives, the council of elders, patrons, campaign team, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, volunteer groups and all the electorate for their dedication, sacrifices, love and commitment towards the campaign.

I will say that a good battle was well fought but we lost and as the saying goes, “the falling down of a hero is not the end of life”.

He explained that the New Patriotic Party in the Madina Constituency that is proud of immediate past Member of Parliament, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface even though he was not re-elected in the just -ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

'We believe that for the four years of being a Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, his good works speak volume of himself and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he added.

As a party, we are confident that Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface would bounce back to ensure that the Madina parliamentary seat is won again by the New Patriotic Party because we know his potential and what he is capable of doing.

He argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Madina Constituency under the able leadership of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface brought forth developments in all the fifteen (15) electoral areas within the Constituency.

We have invited you today to help safeguard the legacy of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP so that the NDC will not in future claim glory of those projects.

The projects have been categorized into the following areas to include:

Education, Road Infrastructure, Storm drains & U-drains, Bridges, Water and Sanitation, Public Toilet, Health, Employment, Electrification, Peace and Security, Cement Donation, and Other support activities

Education

Under Education, more than five hundred students benefitted from educational scholarships

The ICT housing facilities at Umar Bin Khattab, Madina Islamic and West African Senior High School were renovated.

Dual desk and Mono desk were distributed to schools across Madina Municipality

Completion of classroom block for Baba Yara School

Completion of 200-bed capacity Dormitory for NCDVTI at Social Welfare

Completion of phase one construction of 12-unit classroom block for Umar Bin Khattab School at Zongo.

Completion of 6-unit classroom block for Teiman St. James Anglican School

Completion of 3-unit classroom block, office, store and toilet facility for WASS Experimental School

Completion of 3-unit classroom block for Otinibi MA Basic School

Completion of a 6-unit classroom block at Kweiman Primary School.

Completion of Teacher’s bungalow at Danfa MA School

Completion of 2-storey 12-unit classroom block for Presec Boys SHS

Completion of 3-unit classroom block for Ayi Mensah Basic School

Ongoing construction of 1 no. 3-unit KG Block, office, store, library and toilet facilities at Madina No.1

Road Infrastructure

Ladies and gentlemen, the NPP under the leadership of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed an ultramodern Astroturf Sports facility at Madina West and asphalted the Libya quarters road.

Among other projects under infrastructure are as follows:

Completed and asphalted North Legon roads

Completed and asphalted UN roads

Completed and rehabilitate 1km road at Trinity Seminary to UPSA and to Presec

Completed and provided first quote of asphalt to the Ocansey/Hannah to Melcom road

Completion of 1 km road at Presec Boys Senior High School

Completed and rehabilitate 3km road at Pantang junction to Pantang Hospital

Completed 1 km Yakos Pharmacy to Agape road at Oyarifa

Completed 1 km Agape to Felchris road at Oyarifa

Completed 1 km Badu Nkansah road at Madina Zongo

Completed and maintain 1 km Special ice road

Completed and maintain 1 km Woodcote Guest House road

Completed and maintain 1 km Agape to Academy road

Completed and maintain 1 km Agape to Police Post road

Completed focus community road at Oyarifa

Completed pavement station at Atomic junction

Wuro/UBH road asphalted

Upgrading and spot improvement of Oyarifa Tipper junction road at Oyarifa

Upgrading of lighthouse road at Danfa

Spot improvement and upgrading of P&T roads.

Reconstruction and bitumen provided for Ayimensah to Amrahia road

Ongoing construction of drains and roads within the Tatanaa electoral area

Ongoing construction of Power land road

The ongoing reconstruction of drains and pavement of roads at Nkulenu at Madina Market

Abokobi/Teiman/Oyarifa roads under construction

Storm drains & U-drains

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the Member of Parliament, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed storm drains in nine (9) out of the fifteen (15) electoral areas with two (2) ongoing as follows:

Madina Zongo (Washing Bay)

Madina Redco

Madina Ritz

Mayehot, Madina

Adentan West

North Legon

Rehoboth Area, Madina

Libya Quarters, Madina

Washington

Nyamekrom (ongoing)

Otinibi (ongoing)

Within the same tenure of four years given to the NPP in Madina, five (5) U-drains were also constructed in three electoral areas in the municipality as indicated below:

Firestone Pentecost at Tatanaa

K. B at Oyarifa

Ocansey to Melcom at Tatanaa

Chicago at Madina West

Owusu Ansah

Bridges

Under the construction of bridges, within four years, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP constructed nine (9) bridges in Madina Municipality.

The bridges are located in the electoral areas below:

Sakora at Adentan West Electoral area

Otinibi at Danfa Electoral area

Yellow sign board at Social Welfare

Number 3 at Tatanaa Electoral area

Babayara at Social Welfare Electoral area

Kweiman at Danfa Electoral area

Powerland at Adentan West Electoral area

Chicago at Madina West Electoral area

North Legon Link at North Legon Electoral area

Water and Sanitation

During the tenure of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP, pipeline laying was done in the following communities in Madina Municipality.

Pantang P&T

East Oyarifa & K.B

Oyarifa New site

Through Qatar Charity and Shiek Abdul Rahman foundation, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP drilled nineteen (19) boreholes in the Municipality. Some of the boreholes are located in the Electoral areas below:

Ayamba

Queen of Peace

New road market

Firestone Pentecost

Asanka

Otinibi

Three boreholes constructed at Adentan new site

Two boreholes constructed at Danfa Electoral area

Two boreholes constructed at Ayimensah Electoral area

Redco Newmarket - mechanized

Public Toilet

The NPP and Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface constructed four (4) toilets in four (4) electoral areas as follows:

Redco Newmarket

Danfa

Ayimensah

Adentan West

Health

The NPP and the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface achieved the following in the health sector. They are:

Completed Teiman CHPS compound

Completed Kekele Polyclinic

Donated three ambulances (Pantang and Kekele)

Donated a hearse van to the Moslem community

Donated forty-five (45) hospital beds and other hospital items

Paid and awarded the rehabilitation of Rawlings Circle Polyclinic. Top floor completed.

Employment

Under employment, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP provided jobs for more than one thousand nine hundred (1,900) people in the Municipality. Some of the details below:

Civil Service – 14

Agric Extension officers – 4

Ghana Prisons Service – 6

Railways – 94

Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development – 11

Ghana Immigration Service – 12

National Ambulance Service – 15

Ghana National Fire Service – 6

Special National Assignment – 7

Forestry Commission – 120

Nations Builders’ corps – 1200

Arabic Instructors – 51

National Labour Commission – 1

Electricity Company of Ghana – 2

Self-Introductions – 414

Electrification

The leadership provided by Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface saw all the fifteen electoral areas with street lights and energy saving bulbs. All the street lights erected in the Municipality were provided by Hon. Boniface and the NPP.

Peace and Security

To augment the work in the security council of Madina, Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP donated five (5) motor-bikes to the security council.

Cement Donations

It should be put on records that during the administration of Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and the NPP, enormous cements were donated to most of the churches and mosque in the constituency. The highest bags of cement are hundred (100) and the minimum are fifty (50) bags.

Other Support Activities

Donation of veronica buckets, nose mask and sanitizers across the Municipality

Donation of PPEs and disinfectants to the health directorate and facilities.

Donation of disaster relief items such as mattresses, buckets and rice

Donation of food items across the Municipality

Donation of gas cylinders and burners

Revamp of Danfa weaving industry

Supported forty-three (43) groups and eleven (11) individuals to get MASLOC loans

Donated canopies to Kayayes

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.