NPP suspects NDC in fueling Bawumia presidential bid propaganda

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The out-gone North East Regional Minister and former MP for Bunkpurugu-Yonyoo Constituency, Hon. Solomon N. Boar has wary of all possible mischief and negative propaganda against Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by the opposition NDC.

He believes the NDC could fuel behind some mischief and negative propaganda from elements of the opposition NDC against Vice President and NPP government in the run-up to the 2024 elections.



Hon. Solomon Boar stated that the personality of the Vice President and the fact that he might possibly be the best presidential candidate to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024 alone gives the opposition party a cause to worry and that the NDC will leave nothing to chance in tarnishing the image of the Vice president and the NPP over whatever happens in the newly created North East region where he hails from.



According to Hon. Solomon Boar, the chiefs and people of Mamprugu especially the youth must not fall for any propaganda coming from the NDC against the vice president but they should rather rally their support behind the government of Nana Akufo-Addo to succeed in developing the new region.



The former MP and the first-ever regional Minister to be appointed to head the new region was speaking during a courtesy call on the overlord of Mamprugu Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga at his palace in Nalerigu-the regional capital of North East Region. The visit was part of activities marking the handing over of his 20 months leadership of the region to Hon. Yidaana Zackaria, the newly appointed regional Minister to the North East Region.



Recalling the volatile nature of some parts of the region over the years, Hon. Solomon Boar disclosed that it is only when there is peace and unity among the people in the region that can bring about the needed development of the area as being envisaged by President Nana Akufo-Addo in creating the region.

He called on all and sundry to canvass coordinated support for the new regional minister as they did for him irrespective of whatever disagreements that may exist among them, saying peace and unity was a pre-condition for accelerated development of every society.



He urged the people of the new region to do everything possible to make their son H. E. the Vice President Ahaji Dr Bawumia and the president H. E. Nana Akufo Addo proud over their wisdom to create the region for them.



Hon. Solomon observed that the new Regional Minister Hon. Yidaana Zackaria comes with a lot of expertise and pleads with the chiefs and people of the region to embrace whatever good decision that he may be bringing for the betterment of the region as the president’s appointee to the region in order to bring about accelerated development.



On his part, the new regional Minister Hon. Yidaana Zackaria who comes from a background of a teacher and an academic bemoaned the poor academic performance of students of the region especially in the recent released Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE results of students in the area and promised to tackle the root cause of the problem in the region as a regional minister with all other stakeholders in education in the region.