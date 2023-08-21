NPP suspends polling station Chairman in Sagnarigu indefinitely

The NPP has suspended the chairman

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed Mohammed Osman, Chairman of Polling Station Darul-Salem Islamic School, Wurishie in the Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, not to hold himself as such.

This follows Mr Osman’s suspension indefinitely from the party.



“We received a report and videos concerning an act of property destruction at the Sagnarigu Consituency office on Friday July 21st 2023. The incident was an attempt to vent frustration towards certain candidates vying for positions in the upcoming parliamentary primaries within the Constituency,” the party said in a letter addressed to the suspended polling station chairman.



The letter noted that: “Everyone has the right to express their disagreement within the party, but there are specific procedures for doing so.”

It further noted that: “Unfortunately you did not follow these procedures and instead took matters into your own hands by vandalising party property.



“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and goes against Article 4 sub-section 8, (1 and 2) in the Party Constitution.”



“You are hereby directed not to hold yourself or represent the party in any capacity during the suspension period,” the letter added.