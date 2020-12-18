NPP suspends seven members over alleged misconduct

File photo of NPP supporters

Barely two weeks after the election, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sissala West Constituency has indefinitely suspended seven of its members over alleged misconduct.

According to a letter sighted by Starr News, the suspensions are pending “the final outcome of the disciplinary processes which have commenced against them on grounds of misconduct as petitioned by concerned Party members.”



The affected members are former Upper West Regional Minister George Hika-Benson, immediate past District Chief Executive Mohammed Zackaria Bakor, Majeed Limann, Hudu Muah, Musah Wibireh, Bahua Abudu and Halidu Yahaya.



They are alleged to have campaigned against the NPP and it’s parliamentary candidate for Sissala West, Naliwie Salifu, ahead of the 2020 polls.

Mr. Hika-Benson was a minister under the Kufour administration while Mr. Zakaria Bakor was sacked as the District Chief Executive for Sissala West on the 29th of September 2020.



The suspension is in line with Article 3 (7, 1) of the NPP’s constitution which states that “a member may be suspended from membership of the party, or holding an office in the party, pending an enquiry into his or her conduct by a Disciplinary Committee.”