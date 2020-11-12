NPP targets 60% votes in Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary race

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan and President Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party is confident of retaining the c parliamentary seat in the December 7 polls.

The party says that it is targetting about 60% of votes that will be cast on election day.



NPP Ayawaso West constituency chairman, Jeffery Osei, in an interview with UniversNews said that they have begun working on attaining their goal.



Whilst he said that their efforts at developing areas in the constituency speak for themselves and will help them secure the seat for another four years, Mr. Osei was quick to add that they were not going to undermine their opponents in the race.



“Our target is actually 60% of the vote but we are consciously optimistic of getting 64% of the votes. It is imperative and supposedly means that we have an upper hand and we know that is not to discount the efforts of the other candidates but we are focusing on our campaign and we know our good works will speak for us. We are confident of retaining the seat,” he said.

Lydia Alhassan is the incumbent MP for the area and is seeking to be reelected as the Member of Parliament in the December polls.



That is not expected to come easy as popular actor, John Dumelo, is also in the race on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Two others who are in the race are Gifty Nana Brima Botchway of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and Richard Mawuli Amegatse, an independent candidate.