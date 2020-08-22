Regional News

NPP to construct airport, harbour in Cape-Coast – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Government will construct a new harbour and an Airport in the Central regional capital, Cape Coast if given another four year mandate in the upcoming December elections, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed.

Speaking at the manifesto launch at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday August 22, the Vice President said it is very important that the central region gets it own airport to help with tourism and the development of the country.



“We are going to build a new harbor and a new airport in Cape Coast. It is very critical…that the Central Region gets it own airport,” Dr Bawumia said.



The Vice President also stated that the NPP government has fulfilled 80 percent of promises made during the electioneering period.

Speaking during the NPP’s manifesto launch at the University of Cape Coast in the Central region, Dr Bawumia said they have over 300 achievements since they assumed power in 2017.



“We have achieved 80% of all our promises and we have performed much, much better.”



The Vice President added tertiary students will be able to access Student Loans without the need for a guarantor with beneficiaries given a gap year after NSS before they are required to pay back the loans.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.