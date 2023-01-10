NPP to decide date for primaries on January 31

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it will decide on January 31, 2023, when and where its primaries will be to choose its candidate for the 2024 elections.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP General Secretary, said this on Kumasi's Hello FM.



"On January 31, 2023, the NPP Steering Committee and the National Executive Council (NEC) will meet, and they will decide when the two important party polls will be held," he said.



Advice from party gurus



He also said that some party experts have said that the NPP's presidential and parliamentary elections should be held at the same time to save money.



Justin Kodua said that party experts who want the two elections to be held at the same time also said it would help keep peace and unity in the party.

"But the party hasn't decided for sure when the two elections will be held. "On January 31, 2023, we'll know the dates," he said.



Justin Kodua is in the party's stronghold, the Ashanti Region, to talk about important party issues with party leaders. He said that party leaders would do what was best for the NPP.



Votes will be free and fair



The head of the NPP made it clear that his government would work to make sure that both the presidential and parliamentary elections are free and fair.



"As the General Secretary of this great party, I promise to make sure that our next presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates are chosen in a free and fair internal election.

"Take it from me: I won't take a side in these two important elections," Justin Kodua promised. He also made it clear that the party is ready and ready to stay in power in 2024.



He said that making sure the NPP's flagbearer and parliamentary candidates are chosen in free and fair elections would go a long way toward making sure the party is united and peaceful before the 2024 elections.



He said that President Nana Akufo-Addo's government has done a great job for the country since taking office. He also said that the NPP would still be in power in 2024.



No MPs forced on us



Still talking about how party unity could help the NPP win in 2024, he said that the party would not let parliamentary candidates be forced on them.

"Every party member, including current MPs, who want to run for a seat in parliament on an NPP ticket in 2024 should know that they will run," he said.



He pointed out that the party paid a high price in the past when it let some candidates run unopposed in their areas. He said, "We have learned our lesson now."



"We will still go for popular acclamation," he said, even if all of the party delegates in a certain district agree that a certain candidate should run unopposed.



"The party leadership will make the forms for running for parliament open and clear so that every qualified party member can run for a seat," the NPP Scribe promised.