NPP to elect 2024 flagbearer in November 2023

NPP flag | File photo

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slated November 2023 for its congress to elect a flagbearer who will lead it into the 2024 polls

This decision was arrived at after a crunched closed-door meeting of the National Council of the party Monday evening at Alisa Hotel in Accra, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



The decision is in line with Article 12 of the party’s election guidelines on electing a presidential candidate.



It states that “The election of the Party’s Presidential Candidate shall be held not later than twenty-four (24) months from the date of the national election. The date and venue for the election shall be decided by the National Council, provided, however, that the National Council may, on an appropriate occasion, vary the date…”

Clause 2 of the article further indicates that “Not later than six (6) months prior to the holding of the election, the General Secretary shall give notice inviting applications from Members for nomination as the Party’s candidate to contest for the office of the President of the Republic.



The Notice shall be displayed in a conspicuous place in the Party’s Constituency, Regional and National Offices and shall specify the closing date for application, which shall not be more than five (5) months to the holding of the election…”



Meanwhile, there will be a special Congress that will be held in August ahead of the flagbearer elections.