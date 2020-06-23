Politics

NPP to expand Electoral College to include all registered members – John Boadu hints

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering expanding its Electoral College to allow all registered members of the party in the constituency to vote in the parliamentary primaries in the future.

According to the party’s General Secretary John Boadu, it is a long-term project that the party is considering which will involve every registered member of the party and not only delegates.



“Is a long-term goal, we are looking at what has happened, looking at other examples across Africa and the world, it should be a long-term project. We can even target 2024 from now, we can even target 2026 primaries from now. It even calls for total overhaul total of the management of membership system in the political party.



I think that if we do that well long enough and get our membership status updated over a period which does not necessarily target them voting, it will be helpful, but you must also be careful”, he mentioned on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He stressed “getting everybody to vote is the way forward, only that its management must be done very well, if not you may end up losing; even few people who may be qualified to vote if left out results in apathy and result in dissent on the ground”

He is of the view that “decision to go there should not start in the year of election, other than that you will get people who have interested parties, they themselves are the ones would be organizing for the registration and create problems.”



He explained that if the decision to expand the Electoral College is about solving the ‘moneyocracy’ issue, then the decision will not be prudent.



“If it’s about solving the use of money, if you are not very careful, you may end up spending more money than what you are experiencing now. It is the reason why we expanded our electoral colleges and it’s becoming worse.”

