NPP to expel any member who declares support for Alan Kyerematen

NPP flag

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has affirmed that it will not hesitate to expel any member who declares support for the now-independent candidate, Alan Kyerematen, in the forthcoming 2024 election.

This announcement was made by the party's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, during an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, September 25, 2023.



Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry who came in third place during the New Patriotic Party's Super Delegates Conference, recently severed ties with the party to pursue an independent presidential candidacy.



Boakye underscored the party's position, citing their constitutional framework.



"The constitution is quite clear that if you are a party person and you go and support any other candidate apart from our presidential candidate, it means forfeiture of membership. That is what the constitution says," he said.



In a recent press conference held in Accra, Alan Kyerematen announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



His decision to go independent was rooted in his perception that the NPP, which he had been a part of since 1992, no longer resembled the party he once knew.

"The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers,' and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks," Kyerematen stated during his press conference.



He further announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party and declared his candidacy for the presidency in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate.



Alan Kyerematen also revealed that his presidential ambition would be carried forward by a youth-led movement, termed the Movement for Change.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/EA