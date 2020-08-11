General News

NPP to launch 2020 manifesto on August 22

John Boadu, General Secretary, NPP

The incumbent NPP has declared August 22 as the date to launch its manifesto as the party heads for the December polls.

The 2020 manifesto was drafted by a team of experts led by the Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. It hopes that the policies stated in the manifesto will make Ghanaians retain the Akufo-Addo-led administration in office for another four years.



John Boadu, the General Secretary of the party, told the media on Monday that the party’s Steering Committee will sit and finalize the manifesto before the official launch.



Boadu stated: “NPP will continue to work hard to meet the needs of Ghanaians. The times demand strong and decisive leadership on the issues that have impacted our lives. It is in pursuit of our stated goals that we have not only strengthened the economy but have also managed to provide social and economic support in terms of cost-free water and electricity as well as business-support schemes.

He also added: “The NPP’s vision of the way forward captured in our manifesto 2020 will hopefully be shared with Ghanaians on the 22nd of August 2020. We ask you to look forward on that day to heartwarming policies detailing how, with your support, we will transform Ghana for the benefit of all.”



John Boadu further noted the Akufo-Addo administration, “remains focused and expects a massive turnout on December 7 to consolidate the leadership and good governance offered by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.





