NPP to open nominations for presidential primaries on 26th May

General-Secretary of NPP, Justice Frimpong Kodua

The New Patriotic Party, at its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023, approved the timelines for holding presidential and parliamentary primaries of the Party for the 2024 general elections.

The approved timelines are as follows:



Presidential Primaries



Opening of Nomination ​​​​- ​26th May, 2023



Closing of Nomination ​​​​-​24th June, 2023



Special Electoral College Elections (if any) ​-​26th August, 2023



National Congress​​​​​-​4th November, 2023

Parliamentary Primaries



a. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES



Opening of Nominations ​​​​-​16th June, 2023



Closing of Nominations​​​​-​14th July, 2023



Elections – from 1st August ​​​to 2nd December, 2023



b. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs

Opening of Nominations ​​​​-​20th December, 2023



Closing of Nominations​​​​-​4th January, 2024



Elections​​​​​​-​24th February, 2024



The National Council further barred National, Regional, Constituency Party Executives and MMDCEs from contesting in Constituencies where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament.



The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course.