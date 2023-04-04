6
Menu
News

NPP to open nominations for presidential primaries on 26th May

Justice Frimpong Kodua JFK General-Secretary of NPP, Justice Frimpong Kodua

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The New Patriotic Party, at its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023, approved the timelines for holding presidential and parliamentary primaries of the Party for the 2024 general elections.

The approved timelines are as follows:

Presidential Primaries

Opening of Nomination ​​​​- ​26th May, 2023

Closing of Nomination ​​​​-​24th June, 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) ​-​26th August, 2023

National Congress​​​​​-​4th November, 2023

Parliamentary Primaries

a. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES

Opening of Nominations ​​​​-​16th June, 2023

Closing of Nominations​​​​-​14th July, 2023

Elections – from 1st August ​​​to 2nd December, 2023

b. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs

Opening of Nominations ​​​​-​20th December, 2023

Closing of Nominations​​​​-​4th January, 2024

Elections​​​​​​-​24th February, 2024

The National Council further barred National, Regional, Constituency Party Executives and MMDCEs from contesting in Constituencies where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament.

The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha