Politics

NPP to use court to stop defeated aspirants from going independent

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Jeff Konadu, has said the governing party will go to court to stop any defeated aspirant in the just-ended parliamentary primaries from running as an independent candidate in the 7 December 2020 polls.

During the internal polls held on Saturday, 20 June 2020, 40 incumbents lost their tickets.



In the aftermath of the elections, there have been reports that some of the losers are planning to go solo.



Speaking to the media after a press conference on Tuesday, 23 June, however, Mr Kondau said: “Anyone who picked forms to contest the primaries, which is a process from the opening of nomination, picking of forms to the day of the election and after the election, is expected to abide by the rules of the primaries”.

“If along the line you were not successful during vetting or the election, and you disregarded the reconciliation processes to be embarked on by a team led by the Regional Chairman and Regional Council of elders, and still go ahead to contest as an independent candidate, it means you have breached the constitution of the party, for which we will immediately chase you out of the party,” he said.



He added: “Secondly, because you signed to agree on the rules and regulations of the primaries, we will go to court to stop you from contesting as an independent candidate, and the police will go round to remove all your posters. We can even stop you physically from campaigning in the Constituency”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.