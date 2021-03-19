NPP traditionally have problems electing a new flagbearer - Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson has averred that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has always had problems when it comes to the selection of a new flagbearer for the party.

His comment follows the recent battle on who succeeds President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2024 elections as vice president, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Trade minister, Alan Kyeremanten's posters have been circulated in parts of the country.



The duo have, however, not officially commented on the trending issue yet.



According to Ben Ephson, “the NPP traditionally has had problems electing a new flagbearer.”



The managing editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper continued that he's not taken aback by the scramble among some ministers who want to be in the stead of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when his second term ends.

He asked that Ghanaians should not blame the leadership of the NPP for this issue that has sprung up in the party.



Mr Ephson said, “I agree with Freddie Blay, you can’t blame the leaders. You cannot. I mean, why, should they issue a fiat? So that nobody should even mention Alan Kyerematen’s name or vice-president Bawumia’s name?”



He spoke on the Big Bulletin program on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Thursday, March 18, 2021.