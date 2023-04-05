60
NPP trolled after misspelling of 'headquarters' on party lectern

NP Headquaters The lectern with misspelled variant of headquarters

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party has been subjected to trolling on social media after a spelling mistake was spotted on a lectern the party used for an April 4 press conference.

National Chairman Stephen Ntim used a lectern with the party’s logo during his press conference at the Alisa Hotel in Accra as the NPP responded to the True State of the Nation address of the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

In photos circulated on social media, it was pointed out that “headquarters” as inscribed on the logo missed the first letter “r” hence the wrongly written variant “headquaters.”

A tweep by the name Receipts Guy was among the first to notice and point out same on social media. He wrote: Ghana's ruling party can't spell "Headquarters" accompanied by a photo of the chairman behind the lectern.

A number of commenters are mocking the party over it’s claim that it has the men whiles for others they are claiming that the mistake must be the handiwork of two regional chairmen of the NPP.

The names of Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye and Bernard Antwi Boasiako Chairman Wontumi) has been peddled in jest.



See some of the tweets below:









