NPP urged to choose Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP in 2024

MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako,Contributor

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, has pleaded with NPP delegates preparing for its presidential elections to reconsider and choose vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party in the election 2024.

He asserted that in the midst of the world economic crisis, the vice president had disproved his detractors, stabilised the economy, and given many Ghanaians newfound hope.



He made the appeal when Dr. Bawumia met some of the delegates in Greater Accra Region on Monday.



The law maker stated that the 2024 election remained vital and that the NPP’s attempt to break the country’s eight-year political stalemate with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would not be simple.



The veep, according to Kennedy Osei Nyarko, is not only the NPP’s best candidate as flag-bearer in the upcoming general election, but also the “right President Ghana needs in the midst of the terrible economic situation across the globe.”

“The Veep has stood up to the test of time and is well aware of the current state of the economy in this country. We must all embrace and allow Alhaji Dr. Bawumia to lead us to election victory in 2024 if we do not want to continually re-direct the economic progress of the nation, he stated.



The vice president’s endorsement by the delegates would be in the best interests of the party, he said, even though all the individuals who had expressed interest in running for the NPP’s flagbearership position up to that point were all “good presidential materials” and had established records in the national political sphere.



“This is because Dr. Bawumia has not only promoted himself but also shown Ghanaians that he is the key to the country’s economic rebuilding. The skilled economic management team led by Dr. Bawumia, he said, is currently helping Ghana’s economy grow



"We must also be reminded that the party needs a presidential candidate who can guide it toward maintaining or increasing its share of the NPP’s support in the Northern area. We all understand how the North votes, so we shouldn’t try to ignore these issues. Elections are based on numbers, so we must pick a candidate who can close the Northern voting deficit", said Kennedy Osei Nyarko.