NPP use and dump people but I won’t allow it to be done to me – Kennedy Agyapong

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stated that he will not allow himself to be used and dumped by the party as has been done to others in the past.

Speaking in an interview on Tamale FM, the Assin Central MP said it has become characteristic of the NPP to use and dump people and that he was not going to allow such to be done to him.



“You see, NPP, they will always want to use you and dump you. I will not allow them to dump me anymore, I won’t do it. I will not sacrifice for NPP for my children, my family, generation to be humiliated,” he stated.



His statement was in reaction to his alleged instigation of the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale which he has denied on several occasions.



“I am annoyed because NPP, they know the truth but they always want to sacrifice Ken Agyapong; I won’t do it again.



"I won’t do it again, you are sitting here asking me this question, they have done their investigation or even if they don’t know they should bring the outcome for Ghanaians to know. Where is the outcome? Are they saying that Ahmed Suale when he was killed, the police didn’t do any investigation? The security didn’t do any investigation? If they did let us know the outcome if it is Ken Agyapong, it’s as simple as that,” he fumed.



Kennedy Agyapong is among four candidates vying for the NPP flagbearership for the 2024 general election.

According to him, he is the only factor needed by the NPP to win the 2024 elections and that any attempt by the party to win the election without him will lead to defeat.







GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



