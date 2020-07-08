Politics

NPP used ‘moneycracy’ to chase me out of Parliament – Ama Benyiwa Doe weeps

A former Member of Parliament(MP) for Gomoa West, Ama Benyiwa Doe says widely known as Ama Chavez has disclosed that she was kicked out of Parliament through the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) ‘moneycracy’.

In 2004, Ama Benyiwa Doe was defeated at the elections by Kingsley Hackman of the NPP after she had represented the people of Gomoa West for three terms in Parliament



She noted that due to her vociferous nature, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) targeted her constituency and used a lot of money to kick her out cutting short her Parliamentary journey.



“Yes, that was the debut of NPP trying to come back into politics so they were pushing money into people to contest those NDC members who were vociferous and so my place was one target. They targeted and won,” she told Citi TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Ama Benyiwa Doe insisted she was not interested in vying for the position for the fourth time but she came in because the NPP had taken over the place and there was no other candidate to replace her in the constituency by then.

“I was not even interested in going again but because the NPP had virtually taken over, our people were not interested in coming and I was forced to go because I wasn’t going to leave the place vacant and I went and lost. But in party politics and democracy that’s how it is.”



“By then the NPP had become aggressive and they had introduced ‘moneycracy’ let me put it that way. There were a lot of pushups in money and things like that. I wouldn’t say that politicians use money…now it’s becoming clear from what I’m hearing from the Primaries from our opponents but I’m telling you that for the three times that I won elections in Gomoa, I didn’t use money.



She noted that since she left the seat, the NDC has lost its luster in the Constituency but noted that the current candidate fielded by the National Democratic Congress will bring back the lost glory.

