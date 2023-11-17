NPP vets aspirants for orphan constituencies

NPP flag

Source: GNA

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Wednesday continued the vetting of aspirants vying to become the Party’s parliamentary candidates in its orphan constituencies in the Greater Accra region.

In the case of Adentan constituency, the Party’s vetting committee screened three aspirants seeking to become the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area.



Those vetted were Akosua Saa Manu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority, Kwasi Obeng-



Fosu, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Energy and Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, a Broadcaster.



The vetting took place at the NPP’s new Greater Accra Regional Office at Teshie.

The parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies are scheduled for December 2, 2023.



The screening process was followed by balloting, with Kwasi Obeng-Fosu picking the first slot whiles Winfred Nartey Obimpeh and Akosua Saa Manu picked the second and third slots respectively.



The aspirants, after the screening, took turns to address the media and their teeming supporters and optimistic of their chances.



Earlier, the Party’s Vetting Committee, chaired by Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of NPP, vetted aspirants from other orphan constituencies – Madina, Ashaiman, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Sege, Ningo-Prampram, and Obom Domeabra.