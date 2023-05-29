NPP ward coordinators to pick forms for Kyeremanteng to contest Asikuma Odoben Brakwa seat

Kojo Kyeremateng is looking to become MP for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa

Over thirty ward coordinators from the New Patriotic Party in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region have pledged to support Kojo Kyeremateng to be their Member of Parliament.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne News, they indicated their preparedness to support Kojo Kyeremateng in the 2024 general election.



According to them, Kojo Kerenmanteng can snatch the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress and maintain it for a very long time.



The ward coordinators from various branches in the constituency said though Kojo Kyeremateng is not the Member of Parliament for the area, he has been able to construct roads, health centers among others.



He has put many single parents into hairdressing apprenticeship and many skilled jobs to enable them to be self-reliant.



They urged all ward executives and delegates to support and vote for him.

However, Kojo Kyeremateng, popularly known as C4C, declaring his intentions to contest the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa seat, stated that he is in the comfortable lead to snatch the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa seat from the NDC.



He said his move to contest the seat was in response to calls from the ward coordinators and Council of Elders of the party in the area.



Dr. Keremanteng also promised to do his best to snatch the seat from the NDC in the 2024 General Election.



He also appealed to all delegates in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency to be unwavering with their support for him.