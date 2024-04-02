NPP will be sent packing out of Jubilee House through the ballot box - James Agbey

The Jubilee House

An outspoken NDC operative, James Agbey, has replied to the MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, over his reiterated comments that the NPP will not hand over political power to the opposition NDC.

Bryan Acheampong rehashed his unpopular statements during the past weekend at Kwahu, indicating that the National Democratic Congress should prepare itself because power will not be transferred to them after the December 2024 general election.



"Last year, I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether the NDC likes it or not, they will never win the 2024 polls. If you don't win an election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow," he reiterated.



But James Agbey, in a statement dated April 1, 2024, said his party, the NDC, is ready for a boot-to-boot move with Bryan Acheampong and the NPP.



"They want to make violence sound normal. That's why the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, is reiterating a statement he made in 2023 that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not ready to hand over political power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.



"The Minister was again heard beating the war drums in anticipation of reliving the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2024... Quite clearly, the NPP is up to something sinister, and this depraved effort is part of their ongoing agenda to illegitimately hang on to power in 2024, even as it is clear that Ghanaians don't want them in office.



"…This brazen authoritarian course that has picked up steam in recent times needs to be condemned by civil society and the good people of Ghana," he stated.

James Agbey further stated that the NPP should get ready to leave power because the electorate will send them packing from the seat of government.



"I can assure Bryan Acheampong that the NPP will be sent packing out of the Jubilee House in 2024 through the ballot box, and there's absolutely nothing he can do about that," he added.



