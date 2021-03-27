NPP will break the 8 – Alhaji Suraj rejects EIU Report

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has refuted predictions by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) that the party’s bid to break the 8-year jinx will be a failure.

The EIU in a report issued last week noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was going to win the 2024 elections.



The report stated the key to NDC victory in 2024 lies in the party settling for a candidate other than John Dramani Mahama.



But in an interview with the media, Alhaji Suraj rejected the predictions, insisting that, the NPP will for the first time since 1992, will promulgate governance for more than eight years.



Alhaji Suraj said, “That is their independent opinion but as experienced politician I don’t agree with them. I have tasted both victory and defeat so I know the terrain quite well. It’s a fact that no party has gone beyond the 8-year mark but if analyze carefully, you will realize that defeats are due to internal party issues.”

He added, “...But I’m convinced the NPP will break the 8 years because I have done my grounds work and the feedback is positive for the NPP. I know what the grassroots and Ghanaians want and I know we will give them a candidate that will break the 8-years for us.”



Alhaji Suraj, however, noted that the conduct of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees will be crucial in making the ‘breaking the eight’ dream a reality.



He therefore warned the appointees to ensure that they do not act in ways that will put the party’s ambitions in jeopardy.



“If we are going to break the 8 years then it will depend largely on the appointees. Their conduct will determine how we perform in 2024. How they treat Ghanaians and the footsoldiers who have sacrificed for the party but I have no doubt in my mind that the needs of Ghanaians and the footsoldiers will be addressed to ensure that we break that 8 years curse in 2024,” Alhaji Suraj stressed.