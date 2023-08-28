NPP will dump you – What Mahama told Bawumia in 2016

With days to the 2016 elections, former president John Dramani Mahama, then the sitting president, addressed a rally in Lawra, where he addressed the then opposition running mate Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama touted the liberal values of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stressing how the NDC had produced presidents from the north and south.



He said, the NPP will hardly ever accept a northerner leading it and that Bawumia, at the time running mate for the third consecutive time to candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not going to be allowed to lead the NPP in case an opportunity presents itself.



In the wake of Bawumia’s first electoral victory in national politics, an audio of Mahama’s views in 2016 has resurfaced.



Outcome of August 26 primary:



At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia, over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.

The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



Listen to Mahama’s submission below:







NPP will dump you - Mahama to Bawumia – November 2016 Class FM report



President John Dramani Mahama handshake with Dr Bawumia



President John Dramani Mahama has said Nana Akufo-Addo’s running mate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is being used by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) only to be dumped in the end.

Addressing party supporters in Lawra as part of his campaign tour of the Upper West Region, President Mahama urged the electorate not to be deceived by the role Dr Bawumia was playing in the NPP because he will never be given the opportunity to lead the party.



“Alhaji Aliu Mahama was vice president under the NPP government. He served faithfully under President Kufuor and, so, when eight years was up and President Kufuor was leaving, the natural order of succession is that he should have been given the opportunity to lead that party, but 17 people contested him and defeated him and that is why I say NDC is a party of opportunity because if NDC wasn’t, who am I? A boy from Bole born in Damango, who am I to stand here and call myself president of the Republic of Ghana?” Mr Mahama said.



“[The NDC] is the party that opens its opportunities to all Ghanaians irrespective of what your ethnic affiliation is. Sometimes I feel sad when I see some of our northern brothers running around and also doing this. … They will use you and dump you. I want to live and see the day.



“Let anything happen today and let our brother Bawumia say he is standing for president in NPP. They will never give it to him, I can assure you. When the misfortune hit us and our father Professor Mills passed away, the constitution said the vice president should take over, I did.



“But then we were close to an election. If it was another party, they would have insisted that there should be a congress and in that congress I would have been contested and they would have given the leadership to somebody else,” the president added.



Dr Bawumia has been a critic of the president, describing him as incompetent and incapable of managing the economy.



