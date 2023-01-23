NPP will make Ken Agyapong flagbearer and Ghanaians will embrace him - Group

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party, have been admonished to put the party first and vote for an honest and trusted person in the shape of Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as the next flagbearer.

Mr. Kwadwo Owusu, a campaign team member for Hon Kennedy Agyapong who made the call emphasized that NPP can only retain power in the 2024 Presidential polls if the Assin Central MP is made to lead the party.



Mr. Owusu in a press release copied to OTEC News on Monday, January 23, 2023, said Kennedy Agyapong remains the best choice for the NPP.



Read the full statement below:



For Immediate release

22nd January 2023



NPP WILL MAKE KEN THE FLAGBEARER AND GHANAIANS MUST EMBRACE HIM AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT.



The overwhelming support base of Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong alone, speak volumes and has registered hope in the minds of the discerning delegates and the Ghanaian populace to be up and alert against people painting false pictures of reality by always bending facts to suit just their personal interests. Meanwhile, this agenda happens and changes only in the books and in the end, breeds nothing but political disheartening and jittering to survive.



The current political terrain does not support the usual deception people always drive through. And the sudden unleashed of political uneasiness in some quarters, is a result of the inclusion of the man Ken in the flagbearership race of the NPP; a business mogul, philanthropically inclined;(construction of 80-bed cardiothoracic center at the 37 military hospital, donation of a Cancer treatment machine to Komfo Anokye teaching hospital, Kumasi. Massive support in cash and PPEs for the fight against covid-19 and many changes he has, and still effecting in the livelihood of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Such a results-oriented, apt and always ready-to-help, has succeeded in transmogrifying today's politics from 'sweet talks'

and conjuring unrealistic stories unto a fair field of realists, that is; bringing your track record to bear for critical scrutiny to prove your realness to settle on as the best choice to lead the NPP and Ghana.



The name Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is not just genius, but a positive straight-up man full of a can-do spirit, always eager and willing to effect changes positively in the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian. Government does the higher rate of employment, yet, Ken with what God has blessed him with, keeps forcing day in, day out, to turn things around for the people of Ghana when he can, and Ghanaians nationwide attest to his kind-heartedness and altruistic nature of such character with a high level of benevolence.



Ken has done a lot for Ghana and the NPP and still bankrolls the party till today, and the little said about NPP's days in opposition, the better, because, everyone knows that, NPP has been an albatros on the neck of Hon Ken and he must be supported with every support available.



In all of these; this same man has employed numerous Ghanaians and still employing.



Tt is only fair and proper to give him(Ken) the chance to lead and do more for the NPP and Ghana as a whole, and I encourage all and sundry to wake up and support Ken.

When you have the facts and can speak to them with evidence, you only explain to people and when questions emerged to that effect, you do justice to it with supporting evidence but you don't dissipate time and energy campaigning, knowing very well that, you can push through lies, deception and propaganda to blackmail innocent Ghanaians to suit your personal interest.



Ghanaians are wild awake, we have to broaden our horizons and therefore Ken must be allowed without any hindrances to contest, win decisively to lead the NPP into the 2024 Presidential Election and win as well to become the president.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.