NPP will massively campaign in Akwatia after Ama Sey’s withdrawal - Jeff Konadu

Mercy Adu Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the main opposition New Patriotic Party Jeff Konadu Addo has said the party leadership is ever ready to storm Akwatia Constituency to campaign vigorously for their parliamentary candidate Ernest Yaw Kumi.

This comes after PM for the area Mercy Adu Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey officially announced her withdrawal from the parliamentary race as an independent candidate.



The Akwatia legislator decided to go independent after losing in the party’s parliamentary primary which was held in June 2020.



The MP was expected to file her nomination form on Friday but rescinded her decision stating that she has been advised by many dignitaries including President Akufo-Addo, his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Okyenhene and some pastors.



Speaking at a press conference on Saturday at her residence, the MP revealed that although she petitioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives that she may have been cheated, she was ignored.



This, she said, made her supporters unhappy, therefore, encouraging her to contest as an independent candidate.

Moreover, some supporters of the MP were not happy about the decision by Ama Sey and threatened to vote ‘skirt and blouse.’



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM, Mr Jeff Konadu Addo said there is the need for the party leadership to visit the area, appeal to these supporters to understand the way of politics since Ama Sey is still a product of the elephant family.



"I want to state that, we will come to Akwatia to campaign and apologize to these supporters who are in pain following the decision taken by Ama Sey. She has agreed that his brother Ernest Yaw Kumi should lead the NPP in Akwatia Constituency. I can assure you that the president will continue to work with her and will be lifted up once more. I cant state she will be appointed for this or that but the president himself has said, Ama Sey will be featured in his next government."



The Regional Secretary also disregarded rumors that the leadership protected some MPs by allowing them to go unopposed. According to him, the vetting process determined the factor in which one should be disqualified or not.