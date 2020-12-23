NPP will murder you like they did to Ahmed Suale – Azorka to journalists

Vice-Chair of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Sofo Azorka

The Vice-Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, has warned journalist to be careful with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) claiming they will be killed them the same way investigative journalist Ahmed Suale was assassinated.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was a Ghanaian undercover investigative journalist who worked closely with and Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. He was shot by unidentified men on a motorbike on January 16, 2019.



According to the NDC vice-chair, journalists in the country will suffer the fate of the late Ahmed Suale of they continue to associate with the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“You journalists you’re joking, you’re joking, if NPP come back, you see Ahmed Suale, they slaughtered him, you didn’t know who slaughtered him but you people are following him, they will kill you people one by one, that’s how NPP is,” he told journalists in Bolgatanga during an NDC demonstration to protest the 2020 election results.

The NDC held a series of demonstrations across the nation to protest the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections results. The Upper East Regional NDC had its turn Wednesday morning marching through the principal streets of the regional capital, Bolgatanga.



Leading a mammoth crowd of party supporters, Mr. Azorka said it is safer for journalists to associate with the NDC rather than the NPP.



“We are telling the journalists to follow good leadership like John Mahama, you people are going following (sic) Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP and Kwaku Ananse government," he said.