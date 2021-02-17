NPP will not allow Alan-Bawumia flagbearer jostling to affect govt – John Boadu

NPP's General Secretary, John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will not permit the testing of waters now by party bigwigs who have ambitions of leading the party as flagbgearer in the 2024 Presidential election.

Internal jolting in the quest to seek a replacement for Akufo-Addo whose tenure as President expires in the next four years has started quite early within the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, a former Minister of Trade and Industry who lost to Akufo-Addo for the flagbearership slot in 2007 and 2014, and that of the current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have started an open campaign on social media over who leads the party in the 2024 elections.



But speaking on Ekosi Sen show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu stressed that such internal jostling way ahead of time has the potential of adversely affecting the performance of government and will not be tolerated.

“Once the 2020 election is over and it’s common knowledge that President Akufo-Addo cannot run again, any person who has an ambition of becoming a Flagbearer will shake himself up a bit for people to know that he has that interest. So we can understand that kind of movement but we’ll not take it beyond a certain level. Their activities will not be allowed to crowd out the work of government, no, that one we’ll not entertain it. Because we have a four-year mandate.”



“From the party’s calendar, even if we’ll elect a Flagbearer it will be somewhere around December 2022, the middle of 2023, or even the ending of 2023. We can’t allow the jostling to start now, if we do, we’ll be destroying the government, and may cost us our resolve to ensure that this NPP government transit to another NPP government after the 2024 general elections and we are not going to allow that. The party will take a decision and make sure that we don’t allow such testing waters now. If we allow this Alan-Bawumia jostling to go on, how are we going to prosecute these necessary things that strengthen the party on the ground,” John Boadu asked?