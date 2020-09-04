Politics

NPP will retain Tema East seat with 60,000 votes - Titus Glover

Tema East MP, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

The Tema East Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to retain the seat with at least 60,000 votes in the December 7th general elections.

Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, MP and Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in Tema East, said his team was strategizing to meet the 60,000 target given to them by the party’s Greater Accra Regional office.



Mr Titus-Glover revealed this during the outdooring of a 70-member campaign team for the area towards the presidential and parliamentary elections.



He said with about 95 days to the elections, his team would not rest on their oars, recalling how they used 45 days to win the elections with a difference of three votes in 2012 when the current Tema East constituency was created.



“We have been given a task by the Regional Office of about 60,000 votes, in 2016, the total registered voters were about 95,000 I won by 31,000 now in 2020, it is about 112,121, and we are to produce 60,000. This is a very herculean task, but we believe with this team that we have formed, and the support and cooperation of all the members, we are going to work hard and reach that mark”, he said.



He encouraged the campaign team to be dedicated and focused saying, being a member of the campaign committee should be seen as a privilege.

He said their duty was to work hard and be committed while respecting the voters and showing humility.



According to him, his opponents could not beat him to grassroots campaigning as they were ready to go down to everyone in the constituency with the good message of the party.



Nene Sakitey, Chairman of NPP Tema East, said he believed their target was achievable when they apply the various models in their forecasting and planning.



He expressed strong conviction that looking at the ‘unprecedented’ development they have brought to Tema, voters in the area would retain them in power, adding however that even though they were yet to fully achieve their target of giving the area a hospital, they had performed creditably.

