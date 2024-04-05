NPP will rig 2024 elections – John Dumelo alleges

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo

Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo has called on his political party to be vigilant.

He believes that the current government has something bad up their sleeves and without watching with an eagle eye, the NDC can lose the elections.



“It is not done and dusted. Until the last ballot paper is counted, it is not done and dusted. There is a lot of work. People cannot say because people are fed up with the NPP it is a done deal for the NDC, no, it is not a done deal till the last ballot paper has been counted and President Mahama has been declared a winner and most of our MPs including myself are in Parliament it is not a done deal.



"We have to be vigilant because these guys are going to steal. Yes, elections are free but it cannot be fair when it comes to the NPP so we are ready for them. Go to the Ashanti Region, you have people just thumbprinting the ballot papers,” he said.

On why John Dramani Mahama conceded to defeat even though they were aware the New Patriotic Party rigged all the elections they had won he said: “Because he is a peaceful man. They rigged it. How can you get one million votes? We have had a thorough analysis of the 2020 elections and we realized that there was a rigging machinery.”



John Dumelo assured members of the NDC that 2024 is going to be different because measures have been put in place to ensure that the NPP cannot rig the elections indicating that “the voice of the people is always going to be the voice of God.”