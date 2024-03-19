NPP will secure a clear majority in parliament – Bawumia optimistic

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told the party’s parliamentary candidates that they play a pivotal role in ensuring that the party wins the 2024 general elections.

He made this known while addressing the candidates from the 137 orphan constituencies after a three-day seminar on Thursday, March 14.



He indicated that the current government has done well comparatively and they just need a good campaign message to win in the 2024 elections.



“We have a solid track record and a good campaign message, and I am well prepared to lead an effective and spirited campaign,” he said.

He noted that from what he has seen so far, the parliamentary candidates are well prepared for the battle ahead and will ensure that the party wins a clear majority after the elections.



“I have observed firsthand, the enthusiasm and readiness of the party’s parliamentary candidates, and I am confident that the party will win the 2024 general elections and also secure a clear parliamentary majority,” he stressed.