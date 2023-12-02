NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy – Sammy Awuku

Sammy Awuku is the national organiser of the NPP

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is primed to win the 2024 presidential election based on strategy.

“The NPP will win 2024 based on strategy, and the NDC will not understand,” Mr. Awuku stated.



Mr. Awuku, speaking after being acclaimed by delegates in Akuapem North on Saturday, December 2, 2023, declared that the NPP’s winning formula will not only surpass but transcend the imagination of the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Sammy Awuku said any political party that wins the majority of parliamentary seats will win the Presidential election.



He therefore underscored the party’s unwavering commitment to this goal,stating that the NPP is earnestly working towards winning the majority of parliamentary seats, viewing it as a strategic pathway to clinch victory in the presidential election.



Sammy Awuku assured of maximizing votes for the NPP in Akuapem North in 2024.



The ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, on Saturday held parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies [constituencies occupied by opposition Members of Parliament].

In the Eastern Region, elections were held in four constituencies, two constituencies did not have contest while Yilo Krobo put on hold.



Below are the results.



1. Ayensuano Constituency:



Idda Asiedua (Businesswoman/Philanthropist) – 421 votes



Mark Okraku Mantey (Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture) – 135 votes



Samuel Ayeh Paye (Former MP) – 105 votes

2. Lower Manya Krobo:



Simon Kweku Tetteh (MCE) – 430 votes



Linda Korkor-Tsu Adadevoh – 219 votes



Robert Tetteyfio Adjase (Presidential Staffer) – 142 votes



Total votes cast: 800, Rejected votes: 5



3. Asuogyaman NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Michael Ansah (CEO of GIADEC) – 113 votes

Paul Ansah (Former CEO of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority) – 131 votes



Pius Enam Hadzide (CEO of National Youth Authority) – 423 votes



Nana Abrokwa (Administrator of National Premix Fuel Secretariat) – 95 votes



Rejected votes: 4, Total votes: 766



4. Akwatia Constituency: Ernest Kumi (Lawyer, Second-time aspirant) – 330 votes



Mercy Adugyamfi alias Ama Sey (Former MP) – 268 votes

Obeng Castro – 0 votes



Total cast vote: 600, Total valid vote: 605, Rejected: 2



5. Akuapem North: Sammy Awuku – Unopposed



6. Upper Manya Krobo:



Joseph Tetteh – Unopposed



7. Yilo Krobo: Unhold