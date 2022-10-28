13
Menu
News

NPP will win 2024 elections - Captain Effah Dartey

Video Archive
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lawyer of alleged Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, has said that his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will win the upcoming December 2024 presidential election.

According to him, the NPP has proven to be better managers of Ghana's economy than the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in a Kofi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer added that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will find solutions to the current challenges in the country within the 2 years left for the elections and win back the favour of Ghanaians.

“It is a guarantee (that the NPP will win the next elections). I am not saying that the NPP are saints, we are not. NPP: We are not angels. But the NPP compared to the NDC, are better managers of Ghana’s economy.

“So, the NPP will win the election. We are going to break the eight. And we are going to select a flagbearer who will wave a new flag and we will win the votes,” he said in Twi.

“All NPP members listening to me, don’t lose hope, after all, we have two more years,” he added.

Effah Dartey, who is a former Member of Parliament and minister of state, said that the main challenge impeding Ghana’s progress is corruption in government.

He added that even though the whole world is going through a lot of challenges, the government can fix a lot of things if it can substantially stop corruption.

Watch the interview below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Related Articles: