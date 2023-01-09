NPP will win 2024 polls with wide margin - Tema MCE

Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) OF Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has made an incursion into the conversation over whether Vice President Bawumia or Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten will lead the party into the 2024 elections, saying it does not matter.

Yohane Amarh Ashitey said irrespective of whoever the ticket bearer will be, the NPP will win a third term in office by a wide margin.



“It does not matter whether His Excellency the Vice President or the outgoing Trade Minister (Alan Kyeremanten) becomes flagbearer; whoever leads the party will win a third term for us,” he said in response to a question about what his position on the issue of who becomes next leader is.



According to him, “the NPP will easily win because the Akufo-Addo government has delivered well so far in spite of the global challenges that put every country in the world on a stretch.”



The Tema MCE said this on the sidelines of the funeral of the late Bilan Nii Adu Glover, a son of former deputy Constituency Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress in Tema East on Thursday.



His take comes in the wake of the hullabaloo that has arisen over the resignation of Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten from government apparently in preparation to contest the NPP’s presidential primary.



“Check the records, the current government has built the most interchanges among all governments in the Fourth Republic; we have built the most roads, have created the most employment, built the most factories and put more children in schools than any other,” he explained.,

He pointed out that the free Senior High School programme in the education sector alone is good enough to win the NPP a third term; “however, we also have NABCO in the area of employment, planting for food and jobs and rearing for food and jobs as well.”



Amarh Ashitey also mentioned the one district one factory, and one village one dam, programmes, and the digitization policy implementation as some of the winsome things.



“Detractors of government thought that they were winning the debate when the global challenges led to the serious inflation that caused prices to run riot, however, as you can see, the cedi is dramatically gaining on the dollar because of the good policies we rolled out in response and now prices are falling again. These are the things that will drive the campaign message of the NPP irrespective of whoever leads the party in 2024.”



Meanwhile, during the funeral, Amarh Ashitey was the toast of the people.







Many in the crowd kept calling on him to contest for the NPP’s parliamentary ticket in Tema.

The callers were from all three constituencies in the harbour city – Tema West, Tema Central and Tema East.



However, the Tema East fans were the most aggressive.



It has also been rumoured that many NPP elders in Tema East have privately asked Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey to run for the 2024 parliamentary seat.



The funeral of the late Bilan Adu Glover was an Islamic one and held on Thursday at Tema Manhean.in addition to Hon. Amarh Ashitey, former Tema East MP, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, current Tema East Constituency Chairman of NPP, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-TeyeChu IV, engineer Kofi Appo of ECG and former Mayor of Tema, Kempes Ofosuware were in attendance.