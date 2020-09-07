Politics

NPP will win Bongo seat for the first time – NPP Candidate

Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bongo

Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region is poised to snatch the Bongo Seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the NPP for the first time.

Since the inception of the fourth republic, the Bongo Constituency has been held by the NDC, always winning both presidential and parliamentary elections.



Addressing party supporters at the inauguration of the 59-member constituency campaign team in Bongo, Mr Ayinbisa who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area noted that the NDC and the MP, Mr Edward Bawa had done little for the people of Bongo over the years and the mission to oust them had begun.



The Parliamentary Candidate, campaigning on the theme “Our Hope Our Future”, said the current NPP government within the last three and half years, had performed better than the eight years’ administration of the NDC and the people of the constituency were yearning for a change.



He challenged the MP for the area to accept a debate on development achievements to better account to the people of Bongo and said that would expose the little contribution the NDC had made in the area.



Touching on education, he said in the last three and half years, the current government, had put up six modern school infrastructure, about 2,500 dual desks procured for all schools, distributed uniforms to school children, renovated teachers’ quarters at Adaboya as well as built a multipurpose dormitory block for the Bongo Senior High School.



On health, the DCE said the Assembly had built five CHPS compounds and cut sod for the renovation of nurses’ quarters at the District Hospital.

On water and sanitation, the NPP Candidate indicated that, within the last three and half years, about 93 boreholes, six limited mechanized water systems, two slaughterhouses at Bongo, and Bongo-Soe had eight modern flash toilet facilities had been put up in the area.



On economics, he said, apart from the construction of the Bongo lorry park which was constructed in 1968 and 74-seater shell market stores in Bongo-Soe, some roads including the eight kilometres Bongo-Balungu-Namoo road had been fixed.



“Apart from the Bongo-Bolgatanga road which is about 80 percent complete and the construction of the Gowrie Junction to Gowrie SHS and Namoo-Zorko roads, the Zorko-Nyariga road, the 20.2km Bongo-Bogrego-Bboko-Namoo, and the Vea Dam spillway have been awarded on contract and work will soon begin.



“Within the last three and a half years we have recruited over 1,300 young men and women into various sectors of our economy.



“We are not just speaking to the people of Bongo, they have seen the development doted across their communities, our record speaks volumes and our record on December 7, will speak for us,” he added.

