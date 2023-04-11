NPP won't hand over power to NDC: Why has Bryan Acheampong not been arrested? - Osofo Kyiriabosom asks

Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiriabosom)

The flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, has expressed disappointment in the security service over its failure to arrest Bryan Acheampong after his comments that have sparked controversies.

According to Osofo Kyiriabosom, as he is popularly known, the comments by the member of parliament have the potential to cause chaos and riots in the country.



He added that he is not surprised, because both the IGP and minister were both appointed into office by the government.



“If the comments came from just an individual, he or she would have been arrested by the security forces. Most times, I am not surprised because, it is the government who appoints the IGP and the other heads of the police service,” he said in Twi.



To him, appointing these people into offices makes them responsible to the government, and he therefore may not be willing to arrest anyone found guilty.



“How can you pass behind to arrest anyone? You could be dismissed, and if care is not taken, you will retire without your pension pay. So, you have no option but to concur,” he added.

The member of parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, was quoted as saying over the weekend at the ‘Arise and Build Unity Walk’, that the governing National Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand power over to the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, come 2024.



Since then, some opposition executives and individuals have condemned him for such comments, stating that they were harmful to the peace of the nation.



