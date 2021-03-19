‘NPP would’ve sacked Sammy Gyamfi for insulting Speaker’- Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen, says the elephant family would have dealt severely with Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if he were a member of the party.

He said Sammy Gyamfi went overboard in attacking Speaker Alban Bagbin and the Minority in Parliament after Hawa Koomson, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and some other nominees were approved by the plenary.



The NDC National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi recently accused the party’s leadership in Parliament as well as the Speaker, Alban Bagbin of betraying the party.



He specifically named Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, saying the duo “brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest.”



His accusation came after the NDC MPs on Parliament’s Appointments Committee approved Defence Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul and later approved three other rejected Ministers-designate when they were brought before the House.

Mr. Gyamfi has been slammed for his utterances with some persons asking for him to be punished.



Reacting, lawyer Obiri Boahen said Sammy Gyamfi disrespected the Speaker and the Minority and would have been sanctioned by the NPP if he was a member.



”If Sammy Gyamfi was a member of the NPP, he would have been suspended or sacked from the party. If He was a member, we would have