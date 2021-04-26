NPP youth in Atwima Mponua vandalise party office

The youth are pushing for the current DCE to be removed

The constituency office of the New Patriotic Party at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua Constituency came under attack after irate youth destroyed properties running into hundreds of cedis.

Their action was in response to what they call a schemed attempt by the MP for the area to get the constituency chairman, Kofi Marfo nominated as District Chief Executive.



The last attempt to push for the removal of the current DCE, William Yaw Nyarko was fiercely rejected by the youth during a meeting held by the lawmaker.



Friday’s attack at the party office forced police officers to rush to the scene to restore calm. Footage widely shared on social media saw badly damaged windows as the youth threatened to resist any attempts to impose on them a new DCE.



“We were stunned after the MP suddenly declared his support for the Constituency Chairman to nominated as the DCE…He is a party leader and he ought not to disclose his support for the Chairman”, one of the angry youth told dailymailgh.com.

“We will strongly resist any attempts to impose the chairman on us. Asiamah’s actions will not auger well for the party and that’s what we are fighting against”, another said.



The party hierarchy has since condemned the actions of the youth and are calling on the police to get all perpetrators arrested.



“This indiscipline is cropping up and it is time we called these people to order…”, Kwabena Nsenkyire, a First Vice Regional Chairman of the NPP told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



“The DCE has to come and disown them otherwise his renomination hangs in a balance”, he further disclosed.